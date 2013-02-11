* Shares of MMTC Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd rally on hopes of good demand in the upcoming stake sales by the government. * NTPC Ltd and Oil India's share sale attracted good response from investors * As of 31 Dec. 2012, the government held 99.33 percent stake in MMTC and 94.01 percent in Hindustan Copper. * MMTC shares up 16.9 percent, Hindustan Copper rises 11.5 percent while State Trading Corporation of India gains 16.7 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)