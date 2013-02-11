(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Dominic Elliott
LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) and Nomura (8604.T) should help clear up the mess at
Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI). During the crisis, the investment
banks arranged complicated trades for the Sienese lender that
have hit the accounts with charges of 579 million euros. It is
MPS’s fault that it got into this tangle. But Deutsche and
Nomura could still score regulatory and reputational dividends
for smoothing its escape.
The trades – structured in 2008 and 2009 – saw the
investment banks loan money to MPS to buy long-term Italian
government bonds. Those bonds were pledged back as collateral.
MPS has been paying punitively high interest rates to service
these so-called “repo” arrangements. It is also exposed to
margin calls on the repos, a situation that has caused MPS
difficulties.
MPS is a sophisticated investor and ought to have known what
it was doing here. Either way, the derivatives led to MPS
needing extra state aid. Regulators are investigating; MPS is a
national scandal in Italy. This situation is uncomfortable for
the investment banks. MPS has already restructured a third, less
costly, derivative arranged by JPMorgan (JPM.N). And the obvious
way forward is for MPS to unwind or restructure Deutsche and
Nomura trades.
True, MPS's long-term bet on sovereign debt might eventually
pay off and a restructuring now would crystallise the current
losses. But if MPS decided to close the trades, Deutsche and
Nomura have good reasons to subsidise the cost, even though they
have no obligation to do so. Italy is a big banking market. The
current head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, oversaw
the Bank of Italy when these embarrassing deals were done.
Sharing the burden of unwinding the deals might be offset by
Italian and regulatory goodwill, in turn helping future
business.
The fear would be that a pro-bono gesture could encourage
other Italian institutions on the wrong side of derivatives
trades to seek restitution. Still, offering assistance would
send an important message to the investment banks' clients,
employees and shareholders – that they have broken with their
pre-crisis past.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Feb. 7 that correcting
accounting errors relating to three structured trades will lead
to the Italian bank booking losses of 730 million euros in its
full-year results.
- Reuters: Bank of Italy seeks more powers in wake of Monte
Paschi troubles [ID:nL5N0B90KF]
(Editing by Chris Hughes and Sarah Bailey)
((dominic.elliott@thomsonreuters.com))
((Reuters messaging:
dominic.elliott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
