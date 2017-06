* USD/INR extends gains to 53.72/73 versus its previous close of 53.50/51 on the back of dollar demand from oil firms that stepped up purchases amid rising global crude prices. * Oil had touched a nine-month peak on Friday, but retreated slightly on Monday. * Traders say volumes are lower than the average with most other Asian markets closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. * The pair has so far moved in a narrow 53.60 to 53.7450 range. * Domestic shares, too, end marginally lower in the absence of any triggers. * The euro's losses against the dollar also help sentiment for the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)