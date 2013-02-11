Feb 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date February 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 23bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN XS0891017518

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.