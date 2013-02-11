Feb 11Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) OEL TRUST RELAY CONTAINERS 11/02 11/02 11/02 nil nil 15 450
2) SMART JESSICA SAI TRANSFORMER 10/02 10/02 13/02 nil 81 nil 1,601
3) PHU TAI M.DINSHAW WOOD PULP 10/02 10/02 12/02 nil 4,492 nil 5,707
4) NAFISA CAF CEMENT BGS 10/02 10/02 13/02 nil 301 nil 1,876
5) JK GALAXY MNK STEEL/MACH. 07/02 07/02 13/02 nil 5,201 nil 4,327
6) J.WELL CHOWGULE WOOD PULP 11/02 11/02 13/02 nil 464 nil 8,686
7) BIRCH 2 ADMIRAL STEEL COILS 09/02 09/02 11/02 1,634 nil nil 4,071
8) SILVIA PAREKH STEEL CARGO 08/02 08/02 11/02 nil 5,045 nil 18,034
9) SALTA TRADEX H.R.COILS 10/02 10/02 12/02 nil 6,338 nil 18,882
10) IKAN JENAHAR JMB STEEL CARGO 11/02 11/02 14/02 nil 2,378 nil 20,026
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Greenwich NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,150 nil 12/02
2) Nordana Sai Freight Wire Rod nil 7,500 nil 12/02
3) Thor Horizon JMB Steel bar nil 17,929 nil 12/02
4) Asteris Parekh Steel Cargo nil 22,117 nil 13/02
5) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 8,400 nil 14/02
6) Semua Perdana JMB RBD Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 15/02
7) St.Andrew Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,300 nil 15/02
8) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,723 nil 17/02
9) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 17/02
10) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO Units 200 nil nil 18/02
11) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 18/02
12) Bahri Abha Orient CNTR/Steel 5,500 nil 150 22/02
13) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL