Feb 11Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL TRUST RELAY CONTAINERS 11/02 11/02 11/02 nil nil 15 450 2) SMART JESSICA SAI TRANSFORMER 10/02 10/02 13/02 nil 81 nil 1,601 3) PHU TAI M.DINSHAW WOOD PULP 10/02 10/02 12/02 nil 4,492 nil 5,707 4) NAFISA CAF CEMENT BGS 10/02 10/02 13/02 nil 301 nil 1,876 5) JK GALAXY MNK STEEL/MACH. 07/02 07/02 13/02 nil 5,201 nil 4,327 6) J.WELL CHOWGULE WOOD PULP 11/02 11/02 13/02 nil 464 nil 8,686 7) BIRCH 2 ADMIRAL STEEL COILS 09/02 09/02 11/02 1,634 nil nil 4,071 8) SILVIA PAREKH STEEL CARGO 08/02 08/02 11/02 nil 5,045 nil 18,034 9) SALTA TRADEX H.R.COILS 10/02 10/02 12/02 nil 6,338 nil 18,882 10) IKAN JENAHAR JMB STEEL CARGO 11/02 11/02 14/02 nil 2,378 nil 20,026 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Greenwich NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,150 nil 12/02 2) Nordana Sai Freight Wire Rod nil 7,500 nil 12/02 3) Thor Horizon JMB Steel bar nil 17,929 nil 12/02 4) Asteris Parekh Steel Cargo nil 22,117 nil 13/02 5) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 8,400 nil 14/02 6) Semua Perdana JMB RBD Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 15/02 7) St.Andrew Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 28,300 nil 15/02 8) Sea Coral JMB Steel Cargo nil 7,723 nil 17/02 9) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 17/02 10) Hoegh Manila Merchant RORO Units 200 nil nil 18/02 11) Beacon SW 'K'Steamship Steel nil 20,550 nil 18/02 12) Bahri Abha Orient CNTR/Steel 5,500 nil 150 22/02 13) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL