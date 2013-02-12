* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.01 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was up 0.02 percent. * The yen hovered near fresh lows against the dollar and Japanese stocks jumped on Tuesday after a U.S. official voiced support for Japan's drive to beat deflation, assuaging fears that criticism of its aggressive stance on monetary policy would mount. * Foreign investors bought 9.96 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 9.41 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.12 percent * India will release industrial output data for December around 0530 GMT. According to a Reuters' poll of analysts, the worst is probably over for flagging Indian factories and industrial production could grow an annual 1.1 percent in December. (0530 GMT) * Earnings on Tuesday: Steel Authority of India, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jindal Steel and Power. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)