* USD/INR is expected to edge lower versus its previous close of 53.8450/8550, tracking the euro's rebound from three-week lows. * Traders, however, will be cautious ahead of the factory output data due at 0530 GMT. * The worst is probably over for flagging Indian factories but production was likely subdued in December and may have risen an annual 1.1 percent as global demand remained weak, a Reuters poll showed. * The CPI data due at around 0530 GMT will also be watched. * The pair is seen opening around 53.75 levels and moving in a 53.50 to 54.00 range until the factory data. * The euro rallied from nearly three-week lows against the dollar on Monday after a European Central Bank policymaker said Europe's shared currency was not overvalued at current levels. * Asian currencies were trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. Many Asian markets, however, continue to remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)