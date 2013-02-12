* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to tread water ahead of the December factory output data due at 0530 GMT. The 10-year yield closed at 7.86 percent on Monday. * The worst is probably over for flagging Indian factories but production was likely subdued in December and may have risen an annual 1.1 percent as global demand remained weak, a Reuters poll showed. * The central bank announced the sale of 120 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday, post market hours on Monday, putting to rest speculation over the auction getting cancelled. * India is unlikely to cancel any of its two remaining debt sales this fiscal year as the government wants to keep open all of its options to fund its fiscal deficit, two officials with direct knowledge of the situation had told Reuters earlier on Monday. * Comments from Reserve Bank of India chief Duvvuri Subbarao calling inflation "still high" also cast doubt about the prospect that the central bank would cut interest rates by 25 basis points in March after easing by the same amount last month. * Fall in crude oil prices may, however, support bond prices. * Brent crude oil futures fell on Monday, with gasoline futures leading losses after last week's blizzard in the U.S. Northeast, one of the world's biggest gasoline markets, is expected to have had little impact on regional fuel supplies. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)