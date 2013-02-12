* India's federal bond yields rise with benchmark 10-year yield gaining 1 basis point at 7.87 percent after RBI announces bond auction in week. * RBI announced late Monday the auction of 120 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday, putting to rest speculation over the auction getting cancelled. * Dealers will await December factory data later in the session, the first major data point after RBI's January rate cut. * The worst is probably over for flagging Indian factories but production was likely subdued in December and may have risen an annual 1.1 percent as global demand remained weak, a Reuters poll showed. * India is unlikely to cancel any of its two remaining debt sales this fiscal year as the government wants to keep open all of its options to fund its fiscal deficit, two officials with direct knowledge of the situation had told Reuters earlier on Monday. * RBI chief Duvvuri Subbarao comments calling inflation "still high" also cast doubt about the prospect that the central bank would cut interest rates by 25 basis points in March after easing by the same amount last month. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)