* USD/INR edges up to 53.94/95 versus its Monday's close of 53.8450/8550 but key resistance met at 54.01 levels, prompting some pullback. 54.01 is the strongest since Jan. 18. * USD/INR testing major resistance at 53.90-54.05, which has been a rebound high for 7 trading days between January 21-29 and a 38.2 percent retracement of the 55.89 (26th Nov) and 52.87 (5th Feb) decline. * Dealers say dollar demand seen from gold and oil importers. * Factory output at 0530 GMT eyed for immediate cues. Resistance expected to hold until the data with further gains towards 54.25 likely if data disappoints and pair holding above 53.85 levels until then. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/krishna.kumar@thomsonreuters.cm)