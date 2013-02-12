* The BSE index is up 0.25 percent and the 50-share NSE index rises 0.16 percent. * Shares in India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 2 percent a day after its October-December net profit beat market expectations, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose 0.6 percent ahead of its October-December results later in the day. * Jindal Steel and Power falls 1.4 percent ahead of its October-December earnings later in the day. * India will release industrial output data for December around 0530 GMT. According to a Reuters' poll of analysts, the worst is probably over for flagging Indian factories and industrial production could grow an annual 1.1 percent in December. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)