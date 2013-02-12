* The BSE index falls 0.02 percent and the 50-share NSE index is down 0.1 percent. * Shares on the back foot after industrial output in December contracted 0.6 percent, the government said on Tuesday, compared with expectations of growth of 1.1 percent. * The data also showed consumer price inflation accelerated to 10.79 percent in January from the previous month. * ICICI Bank is down 0.6 percent, while State Bank of India falls 0.5 percent after the CPI data. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd is down 0.4 percent after IIP numbers while Jindal Steel & Power Ltd falls 1.4 percent ahead of its October-December earnings later in the day. * Shares in India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd rose 2 percent a day after its October-December net profit beat market expectations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/ abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)