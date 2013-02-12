* India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rises 1 bp to 7.87 percent from the previous close after traders say high January CPI data offsets a contraction in industrial output. The yield rose to a session high of 7.88 pct. * The two sets of data are keeping prospects of a RBI rate cut in March uncertain as economic growth is slowing down even as inflation stays persistently high. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao had said the central bank will closely look at CPI, in addition to the widely tracked wholesale price-based inflation index when formulating monetary policy. * January WPI data, due on Thursday, is expected to have eased to its lowest level in three years. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)