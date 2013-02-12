* USD/INR gains to 53.97/98 from its previous close of 53.8450/8550 on data showing December factory output unexpectedly contracted, even as consumer price-based inflation stayed well above 10 percent. The pair had been trading at 53.88 before the data. * The two sets of data are keeping the prospect for RBI rate cuts in March uncertain. Traders said January WPI data, due on Thursday, would be key in setting expectations. * Traders expect good resistance at 54.05 levels, which if broken, could take the pair to 54.25-30. * The 53.90-54.05 level for USD/INR has marked the highs over the 7 trading days between January 21-29 and marks the 38.2 percent retracement of the 55.89 (Nov. 26) and 52.87 (Feb. 5) decline. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)