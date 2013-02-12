BRIEF-India's Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market levofloxacin
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
* India's overnight indexed swaps marginally higher, with the benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.27 percent while the one-year rate inched 1 basis point up to 7.64 percent. * Fixed income strategist says swaps are turning attractive to receive. * "The momentum of growth slowing is becoming more pronounced than momentum of inflation... It's clear policy has to shift focus," he says. * Some dealers have been putting on flattener trades on OIS. The current negative spread between 1-,5-year OIS stands at 37 bps. * Data earlier showed December factory output unexpectedly contracted, while consumer price-based inflation stayed well above 10 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA to market levofloxacin injection
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.35 trln rupees on May 29 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2suUBDY)