* India's overnight indexed swaps marginally higher, with the benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.27 percent while the one-year rate inched 1 basis point up to 7.64 percent. * Fixed income strategist says swaps are turning attractive to receive. * "The momentum of growth slowing is becoming more pronounced than momentum of inflation... It's clear policy has to shift focus," he says. * Some dealers have been putting on flattener trades on OIS. The current negative spread between 1-,5-year OIS stands at 37 bps. * Data earlier showed December factory output unexpectedly contracted, while consumer price-based inflation stayed well above 10 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)