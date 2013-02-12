* India's one-year onshore dollar premium rises to its highest level in more than 14 years at 357.50 points versus Monday's close of 356. * Traders say importers have been hedging their payables given the rise in spot USD/INR, which is trading at 53.93/94 after hitting 54.01, its strongest since Jan. 18. * "The market is in buying mode. Despite huge inflows for the NTPC sale, the USD/INR did not go down much, so importers looking to book hedges," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank. * Traders, however, expect spot USD/INR to face stiff resistance around 54 levels, thus, limiting a much bigger rise in forward premiums as well. * The unexpected contraction in the December factory output and high consumer price-based inflation also boosting USD/INR. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)