* India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield 2 bps higher at 7.88 percent from the previous close as dealers give more weight to high January CPI data than contraction in factory data. * Cash continues to remain tight with repo bids at 1.24 trillion rupees, but traders doubt open market operations (OMO) as cash reserve ratio cut became effective on Saturday. * Yes Bank says while January CPI at a record high, the RBI can draw comfort from core CPI remaining unchanged in January at 8.13 percent. * January WPI data, due on Thursday, is expected to have eased to its lowest level in three years. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)