* India's overnight cash rates unchanged at 7.80/7.85 percent with demand remaining stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to 1.24 trillion rupees from 1.09 trillion rupees on Monday and the highest since Jan. 1. * Traders expect cash rates to remain close to the repo rate of 7.75 percent this fortnight and are awaiting the announcement of any open market operations by the central bank if liquidity stays consistently tight. * The central bank has stated it is comfortable with a deficit of around 1 percent of total banking sector deposits, which works to about 600-650 billion rupees. * Total volumes traded in the call market stand at 164.44 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.85 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)