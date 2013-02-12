Feb 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date March 9, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 10bp

Issue price 100.206

Reoffer price 100.206

Discount Margin 3-month + flat

Payment Date February 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.65 billion sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0492945141

Data supplied by International Insider.