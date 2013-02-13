* USD/INR is likely to open little weaker versus its previous close of 53.85/86 on the back of gains in Asian markets. * The pair is seen opening around 53.80-53.85 levels and moving in a 53.50 to 54.00 range initially in the session. * Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday while the yen was firmer amid conflicting interpretations of G7 comments about the yen's recent weakness. * Traders will watch domestic market moves for cues on foreign fund flows and await the trade data due around 11:15 a.m. (0545GMT) for further direction. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)