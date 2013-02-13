* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open lower versus its previous close 7.87 percent, following the announcement of the much awaited open market purchase of bonds. * The central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds on Feb. 15 through open market operations using the multiple price method. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to open down 3-4 basis points and move in a 7.82 percent to 7.88 percent range during the session. * A rise in global crude oil prices, however, may limit the yield downside, especially as traders await the wholesale price based inflation data due on Thursday for near-term direction. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said world oil demand would increase faster than previously expected in 2013 and OPEC raised its outlook for the amount of crude it will need to pump this year. * For a preview on the inflation data see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)