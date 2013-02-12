BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
Feburary 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Italia S.p.A.
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date August 21, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 60bp
Reoffer price 99.875
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 65bp
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Italian
ISIN IT0004894512
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at Mint South India Banking conclave in Bengaluru. GMF: LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD