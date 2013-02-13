* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.19 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was up 0.72 percent. * Asian shares inched higher on Wednesday while the yen was firmer amid conflicting interpretations of G7 comments about its recent weakness. * Foreign investors bought 6.04 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 4.12 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.52 percent. * All eyes are now on January WPI data, due on Thursday, which is expected to have eased to its lowest level in three years, due to a smaller rise in prices of manufactured goods, according to a Reuters poll. * Earnings on Wednesday: Tata Steel, Coal India . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)