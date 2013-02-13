* USD/INR little changed at 53.8550/8650 versus its previous close of 53.85/86 as negative sentiment due to losses versus most other Asian currencies gets offset by demand from oil firms. * The pair opened weaker at 53.75 but soon recovered most of its losses to trade flat. * Gains in the domestic share market may, however, limit a sharp upside to the pair. Shares trading up 0.4 percent. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will watch the trade data due to be released around 11:15 a.m. for immediate direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)