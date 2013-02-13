* The BSE index is up 0.6 percent and the 50-share NSE index rises 0.55 percent. * Shares in India's Tata Motors gain 3.1 percent after unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) was seen posting solid January sales. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 1.5 percent, marking a second day of gains after quarterly earnings beat estimates. * Shares in Kingfisher Airlines fall to the maximum daily limit of 5 percent after lenders said they would initiate recovery proceedings against the defaulting carrier. * All eyes are now on January WPI data, due on Thursday, which is expected to have eased to its lowest level in three years, due to a smaller rise in prices of manufactured goods, according to a Reuters poll. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)