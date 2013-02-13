* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.98 percent, little changed from 7.9770 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.02 percent, while the lowest was 7.94 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 7.96 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.9436 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 7.98 percent, the lowest 7.94 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)