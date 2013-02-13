GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
* Nomura says RBI to conduct two or three more OMOs between now and the end of March, expecting banking system liquidity to worsen. * Cash will tighten as advance tax outflows due by mid-March and currency demand could lead to an additional 200 billion rupees being withdrawn from the banking system between now and March, strategist Vivek Raajpal wrote in a note on Wednesday. * India's 10-year bond yield is expected to move toward the lower side of the 7.75-7.95 percent range by mid-March. * "This should comfort the bond market, which should also reduce the paid hedging flows in belly of OIS (3yr-5yr tenor)," it says. * Late on Tuesday the RBI said it will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds on Feb. 15 through open market operations using the multiple price method. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 01 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,725-1,000 0,760-1,045 0,660-0,857 0,675-0,846