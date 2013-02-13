* Nomura says RBI to conduct two or three more OMOs between now and the end of March, expecting banking system liquidity to worsen. * Cash will tighten as advance tax outflows due by mid-March and currency demand could lead to an additional 200 billion rupees being withdrawn from the banking system between now and March, strategist Vivek Raajpal wrote in a note on Wednesday. * India's 10-year bond yield is expected to move toward the lower side of the 7.75-7.95 percent range by mid-March. * "This should comfort the bond market, which should also reduce the paid hedging flows in belly of OIS (3yr-5yr tenor)," it says. * Late on Tuesday the RBI said it will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds on Feb. 15 through open market operations using the multiple price method. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)