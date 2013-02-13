* USD/INR trims gains to trade marginally weaker on the day at 53.83/84 versus Tuesday's close of 53.85/86 following better-than-expected trade data for January. * India's trade deficit for January rose to $20 billion, below market expectations of a number closer to $25 billion, data showed. * India is hopeful that exports in January will help close the trade gap, Commerce Minister Anand Sharma said. * USD/INR may weaken further in the near term with the stock market regulator scheduled to auction unused and increased limits in government and corporate debt totalling over $11 billion on Feb. 20. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)