* Shares of software services exporters rally with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd hitting a record high, on hopes earnings will look up in fiscal 2014 on the back of an improving global economy. * Gains come a day after industry body, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom), forecasts exports from the software services sector will grow 12-14 percent in 2013/14 to as much as $87 billion. * Infosys Ltd shares gain 1.21 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd rises 3.53 percent. * TCS shares gain 2 percent, earlier hitting an all-time high of 1,441.65 rupees, after Nielsen Holdings NV, best known for its TV ratings, increased the size of its contract with India's largest software service exporter to $2.5 billion from $1 billion. * "This reinforces TCS's positioning further in the large deal market and improves confidence in FY14 growth," HSBC said in a note dated on Tuesday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)