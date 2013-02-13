GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
* India's overnight indexed swaps remain broadly unchanged as high crude prices and current account deficit negate positives from RBI's open market operation announcement. * The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate unchanged at 7.27 percent while the one-year rate also flat at 7.64 percent. * "With crude going up and trade deficit again on the higher side, it is difficult for OIS rates to come down," says a foreign bank dealer. * Brent continues to hover just below a nine-month high near $119 a barrel. * India's trade deficit rose to $20 billion in January from $17.7 billion in the previous month as imports surged while exports rose only slightly. * The January inflation data, due Thursday, will be critical for rate outlook. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 01 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,725-1,000 0,760-1,045 0,660-0,857 0,675-0,846