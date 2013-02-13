* India's overnight indexed swaps remain broadly unchanged as high crude prices and current account deficit negate positives from RBI's open market operation announcement. * The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate unchanged at 7.27 percent while the one-year rate also flat at 7.64 percent. * "With crude going up and trade deficit again on the higher side, it is difficult for OIS rates to come down," says a foreign bank dealer. * Brent continues to hover just below a nine-month high near $119 a barrel. * India's trade deficit rose to $20 billion in January from $17.7 billion in the previous month as imports surged while exports rose only slightly. * The January inflation data, due Thursday, will be critical for rate outlook. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)