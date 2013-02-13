* Tata Motors could beat consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 6 percent in the October-December quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate data, which measures the forecasts from top-ranked analysts against wider forecasts. * Tata is due to post results on Thursday. StarMine SmartEstimate suggests EPS for the quarter ending December at 9.68 rupees compared with mean estimates of 9.13 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)