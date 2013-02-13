India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares in State Bank of India fell as much as 2.3 percent on speculation that the bank could report higher-than-expected bad-loans in the October-December earnings on Thursday. * SBI could also miss consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3 percent in the October-December quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate data, which measures the forecasts from top-ranked analysts against wider forecasts. * StarMine SmartEstimate suggests EPS for the quarter ending December at 52.50 rupees, compared with mean estimates of 54.15 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter s.com)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.