* Shares in State Bank of India fell as much as 2.3 percent on speculation that the bank could report higher-than-expected bad-loans in the October-December earnings on Thursday. * SBI could also miss consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 3 percent in the October-December quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate data, which measures the forecasts from top-ranked analysts against wider forecasts. * StarMine SmartEstimate suggests EPS for the quarter ending December at 52.50 rupees, compared with mean estimates of 54.15 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter s.com)