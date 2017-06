* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield still down 2 basis points at 7.85 percent. It slipped to a two-week low of 7.83 percent earlier in session. * RBI's decision to buy bonds continues to support the market, but rising crude prices remain a worry. * "I think the market intends to exercise caution going into inflation. Once that is out of the way and around 7 percent, rest of the good news may be priced in," says a private bank dealer. * The central bank will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of bonds on Feb. 15 through open market operations using the multiple price method. * January inflation data, due Thursday, will be critical for rate outlook. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)