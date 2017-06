* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at 7.80/7.85 percent compared with its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent with demand remaining stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * The central bank announces the purchase of up to 100 billion rupees worth of bonds via open market operations (OMO) on Friday which should help offset large part of the outflows towards the 120 billion rupees debt sale. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rose to 1.3 trillion rupees, its highest since Jan. 1. * Total volumes in the call money market stands at 161.53 billion rupees at a weighed average rate of 7.85 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)