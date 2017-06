* USD/INR trading weaker on the day at 53.78/79 versus its previous close of 53.85/86 tracking gains in the domestic share market and the euro. * Traders say the pair was pulled off the day's highs following a rise in exports in January but the trade deficit at $20 billion continues to remain high. * Domestic shares ended up 0.24 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)