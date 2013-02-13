MUMBAI Feb 13 The following list contains
details of recently-issued corporate bonds. A list of the latest
announced details is attached at the bottom.
LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS
---------------------
* Lands End Properties, a company belonging to Tata Group,
plans to raise 5.21 billion rupees ($96.61 million) in
three-year zero coupon bonds that will yield 10 percent at
maturity.
* India's Ennore Port has invited 30 arrangers to participate
in a fund raising of up to 2.5 billion rupees ($46.50 million)
via a private placement of tax-free bonds.
* Lafarge India is in the market selling its 5 billion rupees
($93 million) bonds split into two- and three-years. The issue
is priced at 9.15 percent and is expected to close some time
this week.
* State-run Power Grid Corp of India has finalised plans for
its bond sale. The issue will open on Feb. 14 to close on Feb.
15. Pay-in is slated for Feb. 20.
* Chennai Petroleum Corp] priced its 10 billion rupees ($188
million) bond sale at 8.85 percent on Friday (Jan. 8).
* Housing Development Finance Corp, India's biggest
mortgage lender, plans to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees
($46.38 million) through five-year bonds at 9.05 percent coupon.
* India's Tata Steel is planning to raise 10 billion
rupees ($185.82 million) through a dual tranche bond sale.
* Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's
biggest mortgage lender, is planning to raise 5 billion rupees
($92.91 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 9.05 percent
annual coupon.
* National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)
plans to raise 2 billion rupees ($37.2 million)
through one-year one-day bonds at 8.65 percent.
* India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd fixed an
annual coupon of 8.70 percent and was set to raise 15 billion
rupees ($278.73 million) through the sale of five-year bonds.
* Airports Authority of India (AAI) invited bids on Monday to
raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.47 million) via five-year
bonds.
* IDFC Ltd is planning to raise at least 3 billion
rupees ($54.69 million) via three-year bonds at 8.85 percent.
* Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services is
planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($45.57 million)
through 10-year unsecured subordinate debt at 9.80 percent
annual coupon.
* State-owned Power Finance Corp has priced its new 10 billion
rupee ($181 million ) 5-year bonds at 8.75 percent. The bonds,
with a put/call option after year 2, went to ICICI Bank, which
bid at the lowest coupon. (IFR)
* Exim Bank plans to raise at least 1 billion
rupees ($18.38 million) via five-year bonds at 8.76 percent.
* National Housing Bank plans to raise 10 billion
rupees ($182.27 million) via bonds at 8.95 percent coupon.
* Raymond Ltd is planning to raise 750 million
rupees ($13.74 million) through two-year bonds at 10.50 percent.
* Power Finance Corp Ltd has invited quotes on
Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($27.47 million)
through two-year bonds.
* PNB Housing Finance Ltd, a unit of Punjab National Bank
, plans to raise 4 billion rupees ($73.94 million) via
dual tranche bonds.
* Exim Bank plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.32 million)
via ten-year bonds at 8.93 percent.
* National Housing Bank plans to raise up to 5
billion rupees ($91.45 million) via bonds at 8.78 percent
coupon.
* United Bank of India plans to raise 3 billion
rupees ($55.15 million) via unsecured perpetual bonds at 9.27
percent.
* Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion
rupees ($91.92 million) through a bond issue at 9.40 percent.
* Sterlite Industries plans to raise 5 billion
rupees ($91.92 million) through a bond issue at 9.24 percent.
* LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2
billion rupees ($35.98 million) via two-year bonds at 9.37
percent.
* Power Finance Corp plans to sell at least 1
billion rupees ($18.15 million) via tax-free bonds.
* Rural Electrification Corp Ltd plans to sell up to
5 billion rupees ($90.76 million) via a private placement of
tax-free bonds.
PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS
---------------------
* National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)
plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($91.26 million) via three-year
bonds at 8.83 percent.
* Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd is planning to raise
12 billion rupees ($219.02 million) via lower tier II bonds at
8.93 percent coupon.
* India's Exim Bank plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees
($36.99 million) via three-year bonds with a put/call at the end
of 18 months at 8.65 percent.
* Steel Authority of India has raised 5 billion
rupees ($91.65 million) through its at least 1.5 billion rupees
bonds sale.
----------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
*-Issue has a greenshoe option to retain over subscription.
**-Final book not yet compiled.
LT2-Lower Tier II bonds
UT2-Upper Tier II bonds
T1- Perpetual Tier I
# semi-annualised coupon
NCD - Non-convertible debentures
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)