BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des
Oeffentlichen Rechts (FMS-WM)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 22, 2015
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.895
Reoffer price 99.895
Yield 0.422 pct
Spread Minus 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, HSBC & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1REUT0
Data supplied by International Insider.
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: