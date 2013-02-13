BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
February 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 3, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 100.952
Yield 5.534 pct
Payment Date February 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 125 million Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0877809375
Data supplied by International Insider.
