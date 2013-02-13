BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount $600 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp
Issue price 99.90
Reoffer price 99.90
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs International
& Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
Regs ISIN XS0891864398
144A ISIN US50048MAZ32
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: