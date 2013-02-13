Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 20, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0891673450

Data supplied by International Insider.