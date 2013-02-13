BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date February 20, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS0891673450
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: