BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Issuer Novatek Finance Limited
Borrower OAO Novatek
Issue Amount 14.0 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date February 21, 2017
Coupon 7.75 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 7.75 pct
Payment Date February 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Gazprombank, Goldman Sachs International
& Sberbank CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 500-100
Governing Law English
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: