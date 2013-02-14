* Software services exporter Wipro Ltd and the listed Indian unit of Siemens will be excluded from the National Stock Exchange's 50-stock index, or Nifty, from April 1, said India Index Services & Products Ltd in a statement on Wednesday. * Private sector lender Indusind Bank Ltd and iron ore producer NMDC Ltd would be included in the Nifty index in their place, the statement added. * India Index Services & Products Ltd is a joint venture between NSE and ratings agency Crisil that maintains the Nifty index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)