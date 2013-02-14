* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rises 0.11 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rises 0.62 percent. * Asian shares steadied as investors awaited the G20 meeting of finance and central bank officials over the weekend for clues to their views about global growth and the role currencies play in the economies of individual member countries. * India will release monthly WPI inflation data for January on Feb. 14 around 0600 GMT, which is seen as key data point determining the fate of further rate cuts by RBI. * Indian inflation likely eased again in January to its lowest level in over three years due to a smaller rise in prices for manufactured goods, according to a Reuters poll. * Earnings on Thursday: State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Dr.Reddy Laboratories, DLF (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)