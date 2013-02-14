* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is
expected to tread water ahead of the wholesale price based
inflation data due around 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT).
* The yield had ended at 7.84 percent on Wednesday, following
the central bank's decision to conduct an open market purchase
of bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Friday.
* The 10-year may open around 7.84-85 percent and hold in a 7.82
to 7.88 percent range until the data, traders say.
* A number closer to 7 percent or below is expected to push the
yields down by 2-4 basis points. A Reuters poll expects the WPI
to hit a three-year low of 7 percent, at a time of uncertainty
over how aggressively the RBI will cut interest rates this year.
* Brent crude oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday to close
near $119 a barrel and remain close to a nine-month high, though
gains were capped by a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as
the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its demand
outlook.
