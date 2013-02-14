* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to tread water ahead of the wholesale price based inflation data due around 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT). * The yield had ended at 7.84 percent on Wednesday, following the central bank's decision to conduct an open market purchase of bonds for up to 100 billion rupees on Friday. * The 10-year may open around 7.84-85 percent and hold in a 7.82 to 7.88 percent range until the data, traders say. * A number closer to 7 percent or below is expected to push the yields down by 2-4 basis points. A Reuters poll expects the WPI to hit a three-year low of 7 percent, at a time of uncertainty over how aggressively the RBI will cut interest rates this year. * Brent crude oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday to close near $119 a barrel and remain close to a nine-month high, though gains were capped by a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its demand outlook. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)