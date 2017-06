* USD/INR is expected to open weaker for a second day versus its previous close of 53.82/83 on the back of gains in most Asian currencies. See for a snapshot. * Traders, however, will await inflation data due around 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT) for direction. * A Reuters poll expects the WPI to hit a three-year low of 7 percent, at a time of uncertainty on how aggressively the RBI will cut interest rates this year. * The pair is seen opening around 53.70-75 and moving in a 53.60 to 53.90 range initially in the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)