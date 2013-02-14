* USD/INR edges higher to 53.88/89 versus its previous close of 53.82/83 as traders cover short dollar positions after a long weekend in most of Asia. * "Investors had gone short dollar ahead of the five-day weekend, so the first thing they did is cover their shorts. But sentiment is offerish on the back of positive Asian currencies, so expect USD/INR to edge down later," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: * Traders to watch domestic share market moves for cues on the direction of fund flows during the day. Shares up 0.1 percent in pre-open trade. * The pair broadly seen holding in a 53.70 to 53.95, dealers say. * Traders will also watch the inflation data due around 11:30 a.m. for cues on the likely interest rate outlook. A Reuters poll expects the WPI to hit a three-year low of 7 percent, at a time of uncertainty on how aggressively the RBI will cut interest rates this year. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)