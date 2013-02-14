* USD/INR edges higher to 53.88/89 versus its previous
close of 53.82/83 as traders cover short dollar positions after
a long weekend in most of Asia.
* "Investors had gone short dollar ahead of the five-day
weekend, so the first thing they did is cover their shorts. But
sentiment is offerish on the back of positive Asian currencies,
so expect USD/INR to edge down later," a senior dealer with a
foreign bank said.
* Traders to watch domestic share market moves for cues on the
direction of fund flows during the day. Shares up 0.1
percent in pre-open trade.
* The pair broadly seen holding in a 53.70 to 53.95, dealers
say.
* Traders will also watch the inflation data due around 11:30
a.m. for cues on the likely interest rate outlook. A Reuters
poll expects the WPI to hit a three-year low of 7 percent, at a
time of uncertainty on how aggressively the RBI will cut
interest rates this year.
