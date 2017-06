* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield inches higher ahead of crucial January inflation reading around 11:30 a.m. (0600 GMT). The yield is 1 bp higher at 7.85 percent. * Any reading close or below 7 percent is what the market is looking at as a trigger for a bond rally, dealers said. * A Reuters poll expects the WPI to hit a three-year low of 7 percent, at a time of uncertainty over how aggressively the RBI will cut interest rates this year. * Brent crude oil prices remain a worry hovering close to near $119 a barrel, a nine-month high. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)