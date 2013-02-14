* Shares in Wipro Ltd fall 2.5 percent a day after it was announced the Indian software services exporter would be excluded from the National Stock Exchange's 50-stock index , or Nifty, from April 1. * "A corporate action like our demerger of a listed company would generally result in a short term withdrawal of the scrip from the index as it has been happening in the past where such corporate action had been initiated," Wipro said in a statement. * Wipro said in November it would fold all of its non-IT businesses into a new company and focus exclusively on information technology. * Wipro also said it expects restoration of the stock into the NSE index upon completion of the split in the next few months. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)