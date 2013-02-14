* The BSE index is up 0.06 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.01 percent. * Software services exporter Wipro Ltd falls 2.5 percent while NMDC gains 2.9 percent after India Index Services & Products Ltd said both companies would be removed from the NSE's 50-stock main index starting on April 1. * Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fall 2.5 percent after MSCI said it would remove the auto maker from its MSCI India index as of the close of trade on Feb. 28. * India will release monthly WPI inflation data for January on Thursday around 0600 GMT. Indian inflation likely eased again in January to its lowest level in over three years due to a smaller rise in prices for manufactured goods, according to a Reuters poll. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)