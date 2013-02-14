India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* The BSE index is up 0.06 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.01 percent. * Software services exporter Wipro Ltd falls 2.5 percent while NMDC gains 2.9 percent after India Index Services & Products Ltd said both companies would be removed from the NSE's 50-stock main index starting on April 1. * Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fall 2.5 percent after MSCI said it would remove the auto maker from its MSCI India index as of the close of trade on Feb. 28. * India will release monthly WPI inflation data for January on Thursday around 0600 GMT. Indian inflation likely eased again in January to its lowest level in over three years due to a smaller rise in prices for manufactured goods, according to a Reuters poll. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.