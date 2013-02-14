* Shares in Dr.Reddy's Laboratories lTD fall 2.1 percent on worries the drug maker will post lower-than-expected October-December earnings, due later in the day. * Margins are also expected to see significant erosion, several dealers add. * Dr. Reddy's could miss consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 6 percent in the October-December quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate data, which measures the forecasts from top-ranked analysts against wider forecasts. * StarMine SmartEstimate suggests EPS for the quarter ending December at 26.03 rupees compared with mean estimate of 27.89 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)